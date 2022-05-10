Haverhill City Council Set to Kick Off Summer Events Season, Hearing Permit Requests Tonight

In advance of the outdoor season, Haverhill city councilors are poised tonight to approve summer events.

CiderFeast New England is expected to receive City Council permission tonight to hold its second annual festival next month.

James Carbone, producer, said the “all-inclusive food and drink tasting event” is planned for Thursday, June 23, between 5 and 8:30 p.m., on the grounds of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St. CiderFeast offers hard ciders from 12 of the top New England cider makers and snacks from Carbone’s Kitchen with a one-price admission of $45.

Carbone also seeks permission to have a farm-to-table taste event Thursday, July 28, from 5-8:30 p.m. at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway. The Trustees of Tattersall Farm Charitable Foundation gave permission earlier this year to host the event and allow liquor to be served, subject to permission from the Haverhill License Commission.

Councilors are also expected to support the Farmers Market’s season launch on Saturday, June 25, in front of the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck in downtown Haverhill.

In other business before the City Council, the city’s Harbor Commission is asking members to permit the transfer of $8,000 from the city’s Waterways Fee Fund to purchase three Merrimack River docks in downtown Haverhill.

The Commission previously heard a proposal from Capt. Paul Aziz of Newburyport-based Yankee Clipper Tours to operate day and night river trips, possibly with food and alcoholic beverages. Aziz said passengers would be welcome aboard a 30-foot aluminum catamaran, powered by twin outboard engines.

In a letter to city councilors last week, Mayor James J. Fiorentini recommended approval.

The Haverhill City Council meets at 7 p.m. remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

