Methuen Police Annual Memorial Service Sunday, May 15

The Methuen Police Annual Memorial Service takes place next Sunday morning.

Services honor the memory of all deceased members of the Methuen Police Department and all police officers who have fallen in the line of duty throughout the law enforcement community.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony Sunday, May 15, at 9 a.m., at the Methuen Police Department Police Memorial site at the police department, 90 Hampshire St.

Light Refreshments follow in Sanborn Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony moves to Sanborn Hall.

