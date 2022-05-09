Convicted Child Rapist Returns to Court Thursday After Expected Rendition

A Methuen man, convicted last month of child rape, is scheduled to be sentenced this Thursday in connection with his conviction on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office is arranging the rendition of 38-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr. who was arrested Friday in Farmingdale, Maine. Corbin fled after three days of his six-day trial by cutting off his GPS bracelet and fleeing.

As WHAV reported previously, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police said the arrest came after Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section received information Corbin was in Maine. Task force members went to the Farmington house and saw a car drive up with Corbin in it as a passenger.

When he was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force, police said they seized a loaded gun.

Ryan, Bedford Police Chief Kenneth Fong and Lexington Police Chief Police Michael McLean requested the public’s help in locating Corbin. They said Corbin had ties to Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill and Hudson, N.H.

Corbin was convicted April 14 of sexually assaulting two females, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were known to him. The assaults took place in 2017 on several occasions at both a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford. Prosecutors said he also gave the minors drugs and alcohol on multiple occasions before assaulting them.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...