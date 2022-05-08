Plaistow, N.H., Plans Street Paving This Week, Bans Parking

Paving of Wentworth and LaPerle Avenues and Birch, Ashe and Hemlock Streets in Plaistow, N.H. takes place this week.

Continental Paving scheduled work for Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11, depending on weather. The streets will be closed to through traffic, but remain open for local traffic, mail delivery, school buses and any emergency traffic.

Plaistow Highway Supervisor Dan Garlington said no parking is allowed along the roads and any cars left will be towed at owners’ expenses. Those with questions may email Garlington at [email protected].

