I-495 Construction Update: Final Phase of Twin Bridge Project Means Lane, Ramp Closings

Restoration of the median between Interstate 495 north and south, and other work related to the twin bridge replacement project in Haverhill calls for lane and ramp closings this week.

This final phase of the project calls for closing a single left lane closure on the northbound side, between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. There will be a similar lane closing on the southbound side Wednesday through Friday, May 11-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day, for hydroseeding and drainage casting adjustments.

At night, double right lanes close on I-495 south, between exits 107 and 106, Monday, May 9, through Thursday, May 12, from 10 each night to 5 the following mornings for drainage casting adjustments and temporary barrier removal. There will also be alternating double left and right lane closings on I-495 south, between exits 107 and 106 on Friday, May 13, overnight until 6 a.m., Saturday, for pavement milling.

On ramps to I-495 south from exit 108 at Route 97, Broadway, and exit 107 from Routes 110/113, River Street, close Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10, and Friday, May 13. The exit 106 on-ramp from Ward Hill to I-495 south also closes Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11, and Friday, May 13, from 10 each night to 5 the following mornings. Detours will be marked.

