Fiorentini Offers Tribute to His Sister, Haverhill Teacher, Who Passed Away This Week

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini has provided a moving tribute to his sister, Anne Savinelli, who died Tuesday.

Those who have attended the mayor’s inaugurations over the years will remember Savinelli as the event’s sergeant at arms. In fact, Fiorentini noted in his tribute, that he never would have been elected without her help.

“For my entire political career Anne has been my best friend, my closest advisor and my greatest cheerleader. I never would have been mayor without her. My heart breaks,” he wrote.

This week’s planned State of the City Address from City Hall was cancelled because of the death in the family.

Visitation takes place Tuesday, May 10, at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill from 10 a.m.-noon. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Haverhill, at 12:30 p.m. Interment is in St. Patrick Cemetery, North Broadway, Haverhill. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Fiorentini Family Scholarship, c/o Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill, MA 01832.

Here is the mayor’s complete statement.

I am very sorry to report that my sister, Anne (Fiorentini) Savinelli passed away after a long battle with cancer of the appendix. Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She was a teacher for 31 years in the Haverhill public schools primarily as a special needs teacher. Anne was a fierce and longtime advocate for women’s rights and special needs students and believed in inclusion of all students. Anne was a tireless worker on her brother’s (my) political campaigns for over 20 years. For my entire political career Anne has been my best friend, my closest advisor and my greatest cheerleader. I never would have been mayor without her. My heart breaks. She was a strong advocate for the Fiorentini Rail Trail. Anne was married for 53 years to the love of her life, John Savinelli. She leaves two beautiful daughters, Lisa Savinelli Williams and Lynn Maxwell as well as three beloved grandchildren Francesca Williams, John Williams and Willam Maxwell. She leaves behind two siblings, Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Susan McMillan. She is predeceased by her sister Linda A. Jones. She is the daughter of the late John A. Fiorentini and Lucy (Scamporino) Fiorentini and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Anne was extremely devoted to her family. Anne has asked that anyone who wishes to make a contribution make it to the Fiorentini Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Haverhill High School, Haverhill MA 01832.

