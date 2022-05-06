Convicted Child Rapist Found Hiding with Loaded Gun in Maine; Middlesex DA Seeks Rendition

A Methuen man, convicted of child rape, but who fled from his trial on April 14, was arrested today in Farmingdale, Maine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Stephen Corbin Jr., who was found with a loaded gun, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force. Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section received information that Corbin may be at a residence in Farmingdale. Task force members went to the house this morning and observed a car pull up with Corbin in it as a passenger, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police.

Corbin is charged as a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm by Maine authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said it is arranging his rendition to Massachusetts, where he is scheduled to be sentenced in connection with his conviction of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child next Thursday, May 12.

