Author Goudsward Joins Board of Portland, Maine-Based International Cryptozoology Museum

Haverhill native David Goudsward has joined the board of directors of the International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland, Maine, and a newly opened exhibit space, archive and bookstore in Bangor.”

Goudsward is the author of 16 books ranging from horror writer H. P. Lovecraft’s visits to the Merrimack Valley to an internationally acclaimed study of southeastern American sea serpents.

“Having David as a member of the International Cryptozoology Museum’s distinguished board of directors is an honor for us, and adds his skeptical and open-minded insights to our discussions,” said museum Director Loren Coleman.

The ICM is a two-story museum curated with a wide variety of specimens, oddities and artifacts surrounding cryptozoology—the study of hidden or unknown animals. Generally associated with larger mystery species such as Bigfoot, Lake Monsters and Sea Serpents, cryptozoology also seeks evidence for hundreds of other yet-to-be-found animals worldwide, referred to as “cryptids.” It also encompasses the study of animals of recent discovery, such as the coelacanth, okapi, megamouth shark, giant panda and mountain gorilla.

There’s more information about the International Cryptozoology Museum at cryptozoologymuseum.com.

