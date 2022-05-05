Whittier Tech Senior Banks Named Outstanding Vocational Technical Student of the Year

A Haverhill senior at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was named last month as Outstanding Vocational Technical Student of the Year by the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Educators.

Jade Banks was presented a plaque at the Association’s Conference and Awards Banquet April 14 at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Banks, studying Marketing Education, is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and Model UN Club, a participant at SkillsUSA in Customer Service, a participant in DECA Financial Literacy and president of the Interact Club. She is involved in concurrent enrollment classes at Northern Essex Community College and will graduate from high school this year with 12 undergraduate credits.

“Jade is an exemplary student both inside and outside the classroom. Her involvement in extracurricular activities and her commitment to her studies have earned her this esteemed distinction. Congratulations to Jade, said Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

The Massachusetts Association of Vocational Educators recognizes one technical student statewide each year for their exemplary commitment to career and technical education and whose achievements have significantly contributed to their local school district.

Banks said the award is all that more remarkable since she didn’t know as a freshman which path she would follow in school.

“It wasn’t until sophomore year that I found Marketing Education, and teacher Mrs. Amanda Crosby, who believed in my potential,” Banks said. Upon graduation, Banks plans to study Business Administration as part of the MassTransfer program.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...