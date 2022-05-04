Hot Lawnmower May Have Started West Newbury Fire that Destroyed Barn Tuesday

The hot engine of a lawnmower may be the cause of a fire that destroyed a West Newbury barn Tuesday.

Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said while the origin and cause of the fire is under investigation, an initial review suggests “a hot, recently used lawnmower may have been put back in the barn and caused combustible materials inside the barn to ignite.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire that was reported by the 11 Crane Neck St. homeowner via 9-1-1 around 7:24 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke showing from a two-story gambrel style barn. It was quickly brought under control, but officials said the barn will likely need to be torn down.

Mutual aid at the scene was provided by firefighters from Groveland, Georgetown, Newbury and Newburyport. The Amesbury Fire Department provided station coverage, and the Merrimac Fire Department responded as mutual aid to a medical call in West Newbury during the fire.

Groveland and West Newbury Police Departments were also at the scene and managed traffic.

