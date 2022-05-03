Pentucket High School Presents ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Thursday-Saturday

Pentucket Regional High School is presenting the musical, “Bye Bye Birdie,” this week.

The play takes a takes a nostalgic look back at a time when life was simpler and Elvis was king. It is a fun-filled, all-American musical for all ages!

It takes place Thursday and Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, at 2 and 7 p.m., at Pentucket Regional High School. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Advance purchases may be made during school hours at the high school or available at the door.

With a new school building coming, it is the last musical to be performed on the existing Pentucket stage.

