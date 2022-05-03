Driver Declines Hospital Care After Knocking Down Utility Pole on South Street in West Newbury

A driver, who crashed into a utility pole on South Street in West Newbury Monday afternoon, was treated for injuries at the scene, but declined hospital care.

Police Chief Michael Dwyer said West Newbury Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the crash scene at 12:53 p.m., near 50 South St. The pole swung halfway across the street, still attached to wires. The road was closed while National Grid conducted repairs.

The West Newbury Department of Public Works provided assistance and the incident is under investigation by police.

