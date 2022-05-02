Methuen High Student Under Arrest After Stabbing; Visitor Listed in Stable Condition

Methuen Police have arrested a juvenile high school student in connection with the stabbing of a former student on school grounds Monday morning.

Police said they expect to also charge the visitor, who suffered what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries,” for unauthorized entry into Methuen High School. The unidentified victim, also a juvenile, is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital. There was a report he was taken initially to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to Boston for treatment.

The stabbing took place around 11:40 a.m., according to Mayor Neil Perry and Police Chief Scott J. McNamara. In a statement, they said, “there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to students, staff or the community at large.”

Other students sheltered in place until early dismissal of the school.

Police maintained a presence at the high school following the violence said they will continue to do so over the following days.

