Whittier Tech Education Foundation Plans ‘Derby and Dessert’ Party with $5,000 Prize

Whittier Tech Education Foundation is having a “Derby and Dessert” Party with a chance to win $5,000 and other prizes.

Derby and Dessert takes place Saturday, May 7, from 5:30-7:30, at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. Tickets are $65 each, two for $120 or a table of 10 for $600 and may be obtained at foundation.whittiertech.org.

Each ticket purchased will be entered into a drawing to win $5,000 and there are six other prizes. Derby attire is encouraged but not required, and the ticket holder does not need to be present to win.

In addition to winning $5,000, those who attend in person may enjoy desserts made by the Whittier Tech Culinary department and a specialty coffee bar, and be entered to win a special door prize.

