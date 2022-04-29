School Committee Hears of Success of Haverhill Vacation Academies

A large number of Haverhill students spent their school vacation last week taking part in a program called Vacation Academies.

The program, which services students in grades K-8, is the result of a collaborative effort between the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and YWCA. Speaking at Thursday’s School Committee Meeting, Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill YMCA said this year’s program was not only educational, but also a lot of fun.

“So this collaboration started last year. It was a great idea. It looked to provide academic support in the morning and recreational support in the afternoon. This year we served over 650 children collaboratively in our programs,” she reported.

Fuller added the Vacation Academy has been a lifesaver for many working parents needing a safe place for their children over the spring holiday. She also told the Committee some students had to be turned away this year due to a lack of staff because of budget constraints.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini, chairman of the School Committee, expressed kudos for the program, telling representatives of those agencies the city has money from the American Rescue Plan Act coming their way.

“We set up a program for recreational and mental health needs of students. Several of you submitted grant applications. You’ll get the notice in a couple of weeks. Let’s just say, several of you will have smiles on your faces,” he said.

Dianne Connolly, Haverhill schools’ director of public outreach, explained any extra money is helpful as program directors agreed to keep a teacher to student ratio of no more than 1-12.

