Mayor Fiorentini to Talk About Consentino School, Housing During State of the City Address Tuesday

Plans to build a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, improve recreational areas and boost housing are among the topics Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to detail next Tuesday when he gives give his annual State of City address.

The mayor will also feature plans for the city’s largest-ever investment in improving streets and sidewalks and give a status report on “new restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or are on the way,” according to a press release.

Fiorentini is also expected to discuss plan to encourage more housing, especially affordable housing in Haverhill. There will be a video presentation highlighting several new mixed-use housing and retail developments, planned improvements to Plug Pond and Winnekenni Castle recreational areas and construction of privately-funded indoor tennis courts at Haverhill High School.

Among businesses highlighted in the video are Amazon, Monogram Foods and Edwards Vacuum, which together are bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to Haverhill.

The address takes place Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m., from the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, room 202, at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the address live.

