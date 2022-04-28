VA’s 12th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll to Support Homeless Veterans Wednesday, May 18

Veterans Affairs’ 12th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back in person in May with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being while also helping homeless veterans.

The public is invited to participate in the VA2K event taking place Wednesday, May 18, beginning at noon, at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. It includes a short two-kilometer walk—about 1.24 miles. Registration is free. Participant check-in will be open onsite from 11-11:45 a.m., the day of the event. Event officials encourage all VA2kers to be in the oval at least 15 minutes prior to the event start.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Dr. Danielle Parrilla, VA2K coordinator.

To help area homeless veterans, participants are encouraged to make voluntary donations. VA New England Healthcare Network’s offers a secure donation form on Pay.gov. VA2K participants are advised to select “Domiciliary for Homeless Veterans.”

Those unable to join the event in person may walk or roll independently Monday through Wednesday, track their steps for a 2K (2,500 steps) and then post a selfie with results on Facebook or Twitter and tag @VABedfordHCS with #VA2K.

Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.

