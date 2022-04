Harriet Tubman, an escaped slave who went on to help others escape through the underground railroad, is the subject of a Buttonwoods Museum lecture.

Kate Clifford Larson, best-selling author of “Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman: Portrait of an American Hero,” speaks Tuesday, May 3, at 6 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

No reservations are needed and light refreshments will be served. For more information, email Jen Turner at [email protected].

