American Legion, American Veterans Motorcycle Club Sponsor ‘Tryke’s Last Ride’ Friday

American Legion Riders and American Veterans Motorcycle Club Brothers and Sisters are leading “Tryke’s Last Ride” this morning in honor of Bob “Tryke” Trousdell, of Haverhill, who died last year.

Motorcyclists will slow ride in his memory with a caisson carrying Trousdell’s ashes on what would have been his 61st birthday. The ride starts at noon from American Legion Post 4, 1314 Main St., Haverhill. Services with full military honors takes place at 3 p.m., at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H.

Family and Friends will then ride nearby for a “Toast and Roast” in Trousdell’s memory. Donations may also be made in Trousdell name to American Legion Post 4 for area youth Junior Navy ROTC scholarships.

Trousdell served in the U.S. Navy from 1979 through 1985.

