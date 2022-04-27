Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Goes to Haverhill High School Senior Kallyn Lavallee

Haverhill High School senior Kallyn Lavallee is this year’s recipient of the Robert Gablosky Memorial Scholarship Award.

Lavallee was awarded $1,000 from the Greater Haverhill Arts Association, which oversees the award named for Robert J. Gablosky, who founded the organization in 1971 and served as president. Lavallee plans to continue her education in visual arts at Salem State University.

The award will be formally presented Sunday, May 1, between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., during the Annual Student Art Exhibit reception at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The public is welcome.

Gablosky was a lifelong force in the greater Haverhill community as an artist, a leader and teacher. It is made possible through the generosity of the Gablosky family and friends of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.

