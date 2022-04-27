Haverhill Police Hockey Club Plays to Help Tough Warrior Princesses Raise Donations

The Haverhill Police Department Hockey Club is taking part in June’s BFit Heroes Cup Hockey Tournament in support of the Tough Warrior Princesses which helps women affected by cancer.

Amesbury-based Tough Warrior Princesses serves the north shore and southern New Hampshire. When learning of a woman being newly diagnosed or facing a cancer recurrence, the nonprofit arranges to deliver a Survivor Basket. It is filled with items one may need during diagnosis and treatments, items of inspiration and information on resources. The organization also offers monthly meetings called “Warrior Chats” for survivors and their caregivers.

Since 2017, the Heroes Cup Tournament has brought together members of the Police, Fire, EMS and military communities for a weekend of hockey and fun with participating teams raising money to benefit charities of their choice.

This year the tournament talks place Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12, in Marlborough.

Donations may be made online.

