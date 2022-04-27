Area Communities Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Area police departments are conducting a “no questions asked” prescription drug collection Saturday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Collections take place at police stations in Haverhill, 40 Bailey Boulevard; West Newbury, 401 Main St.; Atkinson, N.H., 27 Academy Ave.; and Plaistow, N.H., 27 Elm St.

Besides the twice-annual collection, West Newbury Interim Police Chief Michael Dwyer said the department also offers a drug drop-off box in its lobby all year round. The drop-off box was constructed by Whitter Regional Vocational Technical High School students and provides residents with 24-hour access to a safe way to dispose of medications.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2019 alone an estimated 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day helps fight substance use disorder by collecting potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs. As part of the event in West Newbury, residents may drop off unwanted pills or patches, but not liquids, needles or sharps.

