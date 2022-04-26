Rep. Minicucci Chooses Not to Seek Re-Election After Redistricting Changes 50% of Territory

State Rep. Christina A. Minicucci, whose district loses Haverhill, Methuen and North Andover next year because of redistricting, said Monday she will not seek re-election.

In a posting on a social media page, Minicucci of North Andover, said more than 50% of the district she was elected to in 2018 will change.

“I didn’t run for state rep. to make a career. I ran because I wanted to serve a community I love. I will finish out my term serving that community the only way I know how—with honesty and integrity, and with the faith that I made a positive, lasting impact,” she wrote.

Minicucci said her tenure was bookended by crises. It began even before taking office with the Columbia Gas explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover and continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The biggest things to happen to Greater Lawrence (and the world!) were not even things I could have imagined when I announced my candidacy in 2018. Despite the changing world, I’d like to think I am exactly the person this district needed in this moment in time—someone who put aside politics and instead focused on helping whoever I could, wherever I could. I know that attitude made a difference in our community at a time we needed it most,” she said.

Minicucci noted her hometown of North Andover will remain in the 14th Essex District, but loses Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill, while adding Boxford, Groveland, West Newbury and Amesbury.

“The existing 14th Essex continues to face challenges both big and small, and meeting those needs while campaigning in a largely different district is not something I feel I could responsibly juggle. Serving the current 14th Essex was the job I was elected to do and the job I’m committed to seeing through to the finish,” she added.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...