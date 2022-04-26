Gov. Baker Joins Greater Lawrence Family Health Center May 4 in Honoring Gem Group’s Isaacson

Gov. Charlie Baker delivers the keynote address when the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center honors Jonathan G. Isaacson at its 17th Annual Making a Difference Gala.

According to the Health Center, Isaacson, chair and CEO of The Gem Group, worked tirelessly to help those in need during the pandemic. In the early days of COVID-19, Isaacson helped provide masks and medical-grade personal protective equipment to many organizations with frontline workers—including GLFHC—when those lifesaving items were difficult to obtain.

“Jonathan was an early and leading voice in the Merrimack Valley to follow the science during SAR-COVID19. He championed PPE and vaccination among his employees, partnering with GLFHC to deliver both in a culturally aware manner at The Gem Group, and likely saved lives in and among their extended communities,” said Dr. Guy Fish, President and CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

Fish added the Health Center appreciates the opportunity to welcome back Gov. Baker, “where we will also have an opportunity to express our gratitude to him for his steadfast leadership throughout the Commonwealth over the past seven plus years.”

The in-person event serves as a fundraiser for GLFHC, which operates clinics in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence. The 17th Annual Making a Difference Gala takes place Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St., Andover.

There will be a silent auction and the sale of mystery boxes. Proceeds from the Gala will go toward meeting the needs of Merrimack valley residents in the area of behavioral health by expanding the health center’s behavioral health programs. Community health needs assessment for the past decade have consistently identified behavioral health as a top unmet need. GLFHC aims to combine Making a Difference Gala philanthropy, state grants and redesigned plans for service delivery to finally meet the behavioral health needs of the Merrimack Valley.

Tickets are $200 each and may be purchased on the health center’s website. Sponsorships include tickets and are still available. Those interested are asked to call Director of Community Relations Mary Lyman at 978-722-2871 or email [email protected]hc.org.

