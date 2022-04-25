Langley-Adams Public Library Presents ‘Dopplehangers’ Online

Groveland’s Langley-Adams Public Library presents a virtual program of images that, “accidentally or by design, resemble famous people.”

Thanks to the Groveland Cultural Council and working with the Museum of Bad Art, “Dopplehangers” will be presented free Monday, May 2, from 7-8 p.m., online.

Curator-in-Chief Michael Frank shares the collection of efforts that capture, or try to capture, the likenesses of politicians, entertainers or historic figures. Some of these pieces have accidentally ended up portraying faces we recognize.

Registration is required by visiting langleyadamslib.org or calling 978-372-1732.

