Man Recovering from Gunshot Wound, Another Arrested After Haverhill Shooting Saturday

A 59-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound and another is under arrest following a shooting early Saturday night in the Lower Acre neighborhood.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV police were dispatched after receiving a report of “shots fired” around 7 p.m. at 25 Dover St., near Cedar Street. An unidentified man was taken to Holy Family Hospital Haverhill for what was described as a non-life-threatening wound. He was later released.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jake Houston of Brockton was arrested by Haverhill Police and charged with armed assault to murder and related firearm and assault charges, Doherty said. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court.

State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told WHAV in an email, the State Police Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team took command of the entry and search operation.

“Members of the Drone Unit flew one of its UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) over and around the residence to clear what areas it could. Members of our Bomb Squad staged three robots to enter the home and clear rooms if necessary,” he said.

Procopio said the STOP Team went into the home and found Houston “hiding in a vent shaft in the basement.” Houston was advised to surrender or K9 Chase, on hand with handler Trooper Alex Berry, would capture him.

“The suspect wisely chose to surrender and was taken into custody,” Procopio said.

He added Haverhill officers subsequently located the firearm believed used by the suspect in a pantry in the house.

An unconfirmed report suggested the 59-year-old victim was shot in the hand.

