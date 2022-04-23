I-495 Construction Update: Lane and Ramp Closings Begin Sunday Night

There will be lane and ramp closings along a stretch of Interstate 495 in Haverhill this week, allowing for excavation work and repairs to the Ward Hill overpass.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports a single left lane closes on I-495 north, between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day.

At night, double right lanes close in the same area Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, April 28, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.

On the southbound side, double right lanes close, between exits 107 and 106, Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, April 28, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

The exit 106 on-ramp from the Ward Hill connector to I-495 south closes Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, April 28, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

