Porter Discusses Evolution of Barn Building During Whittier Birthplace Lecture April 28

Author and barn expert John Porter discusses “The History of Agriculture as Told by Barns” when Whittier Birthplace hosts the next in its virtual lecture series.

The evolution of barn architecture tells the story of New Hampshire agriculture. Barns changed from the early English style, to Yankee style, to gambrel and then pole barns to accommodate the changing agriculture. Porter’s presentation is a chronological walk through time, with illustrations of barns around the state that are examples of these eras of agricultural history.

The lecture takes place Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m., online. There is a suggested donation of $10. Advance registration is required at whittierbirthplace.org.

