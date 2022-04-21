7th Annual New England Para Fest Continues Tonight at Duston-Dustin Garrison House

The 7th Annual New England Para Fest invites residents to the historic Duston-Dustin Garrison House tonight for a paranormal investigation and other events this weekend to support charity.

Events begin at 7 p.m., at the house, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill, with an admission fee of $15 per person.

From Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24, Para Fest moves to historic Kittery, Maine, for the New England Para Fest. Speakers, with a collective 150 years of experience, include those knowledgeable in cryptozoology, UFOlogy and the paranormal.

Those seeking more information or to buy tickets may visit essexcountyghostproject.org or call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2897. All weekend proceeds go to Hilldale Cemetery.

