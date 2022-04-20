Methuen Man Wins $1 Million Lottery and Splits Prize with Friend

Eric Cochrane of Methuen is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game.

Cochrane plans on splitting his winnings with friend John Galvin. Cochrane brought his son’s guitar to Galvin’s guitar store for repair. Aware that Cochrane’s son had a health issue earlier in the week, Galvin did not charge. Cochrane then insisted that Galvin accept at least $40. When Galvin refused, Cochrane decided that he would purchase two $20 instant tickets and told his friend, “If I win $1 million, we are splitting it.”

An hour later, they were on their way to Lottery headquarters.

Cochrane claimed the prize last Friday, choosing the cash option and receiving a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He purchased the winning ticket at Howe Street Superette, 163 Howe St., Methuen. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

