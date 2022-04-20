Haverhill Arts Association Plans Annual Student Art Exhibit May 1-7

Middle and high School students, including homeschoolers, are invited to exhibit their works of art during Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Student Art Exhibit.

The exhibit takes place Sunday, May 1, through Saturday, May 7, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The deadline for registrations is Monday, April 25, with art delivered by Friday, April 29. The first entry is free for Association members and all other entries are $2 each up to a limit of three, and fees may be applied to the $15 student membership.

Art may be created in class or at home and will be juried for awards. The awards reception takes place May 1, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

A registration form and guidelines are available online at GHAA.art.

