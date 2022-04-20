Even After Tax Day, Fiorentini Says There is Still Time for Residents to Collect Federal Aid

Yesterday was the official end of tax season, but residents with low or no incomes may still apply for thousands of dollars available to individuals and families this year through several expanded federal tax credit programs.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini used his pulpit to urge households to take advantage of recent tax rule changes for those who have never had to file taxes before or have not filed in recent years. There’s help online at findyourfunds.org for those who make $60,000 or less.

“Individuals and families could get thousands of dollars in tax credits this year, even if they have no income, low income or have never filed before. And, people can file for these benefits ever after April 19 if they do not have a filing requirement.”

The mayor said, “The COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout has had a devastating and disproportionate impact on the economic situation of low-income people who were already struggling,” adding, they should find out if they qualify for this child tax credit.

Individuals who are not required to file taxes because of the amount of money they make can file at any time until the Internal Revenue Service closes for the season in late fall. Massachusetts residents may also sign up for any payments missed in the last three years and receive the money.

Fiorentini cited data that shows at least 58,000 children in Massachusetts could miss out on the Child Tax Credit, which has the potential to cut child poverty by 40% and has been shown to reduce food insufficiency by 26%. In Lawrence, at least 743 people could miss out on this money.

Massachusetts residents who file taxes this year may be eligible for up to $3,600 per child; up to $3,200 per person for any missed COVID-19 stimulus payments; up to $6,728 with the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, based on number of children/dependents; and up to $2,018 with the Massachusetts Earned Income Tax Credit, based on number of children/dependents.

