Haverhill Firefighting Museum Readies for Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser May 7

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Seventh, “Almost Annual,” Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser is coming up with a delicious Southern-themed dinner.

The event, which includes Signature Mint Juleps at the cash bar, dancing with music provided by Dan Sky and prizes, takes place Saturday, May 7, from 5-11 p.m., at 75 Kenoza Ave., in Haverhill. Tickets are $60 per person.

Prizes will be awarded for best outfits, best tie and best derby hat. There will also be live streaming of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, a 50/50 Raffle and Balloon Pop.

There are details and tickets available online at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or call Cindy Graham at 978-994-1854.

