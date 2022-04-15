Methuen Brings Back Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Methuen’s Easter Egg Hunt returns tomorrow after a two-year interruption.

Mayor Neil Perry and Methuen Parks and Recreation said the event takes place Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m., at Greycourt Park. The Easter Bunny will be present and, in addition to the Easter egg hunt, participants will be treated to music, games and candy.

“It is refreshing to be able to get back to these fun events,” Perry said, adding, “Returning to ‘normal’ is an important and positive step forward for our children and all of our citizens, as we are able to lift the restrictions of the last two years.”

Parking is available at Saint Basil Salvatorian Center, 30 East St. There is easy access to Greycourt Park from the parking area.

Those with questions may call or email Steve Angelo at 978-983-8590 or [email protected].

