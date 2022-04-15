I-495 Update: Grass Seeding and Other Median Work Requires Lane and Ramp Closings This Week

Restoration of the median on two different stretches of Interstate 495 in Haverhill requires closing lanes both day and night and some night ramp closings this week.

A single left lane closes on I-495 north between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. Similarly, there will be a single left lane closing on the southbound side of those exits Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., each day. Work includes hydroseeding the median swale and highway embankments.

At night, the two left lanes close northbound, again between exits 106 and 107, Tuesday, April 19, overnights, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. There will also be short-term rolling roadblocks from time to time between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., to allow for overhead sign installation. Double right lanes also close Wednesday, April 20, through Friday, April 22, overnights, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., for excavation and laying loam.

The exit 106 on-ramp from the Ward Hill Connector to I-495 north will also be closed Tuesday, April 19, through Friday, April 22, overnights, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. A traffic detour will be in place.

There will be double right lane closings on I-495 south, between exits 109, Main Street, and 107, Broadway, Tuesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 21, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. On Wednesday at this location, there will be alternating double left and right lane closings for loop detector installation. This also requires the exit 108 on-ramp from Route 97, Broadway, to I-495 south, and the exit 107 off-ramp from I-495 south to Route 110/113, River Street. to close Tuesday, April 19, through Thursday, April 21, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Detours will be in place.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...