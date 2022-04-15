Calling Hours Sunday for Harold E. ‘Bud’ Smith, Retired Haverhill Police Sergeant

Retired Haverhill Police Sgt. Harold E. “Bud” Smith, 81 of Newburyport, died April 13, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill.

He was the husband of 45 years of Verna (Wile) Smith. Born in Haverhill on July 3, 1940, he was the son of the late Harold J. and Helen (Wilson) Smith and graduated from Trade School, class of 1959, then received his associates degree from Northern Essex Community College and a bachelor of science degree from the University of New Hampshire. He also attended University of Massachusetts.

He was a disabled Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was active with veteran’s assistance and became a PTSD peer leader for 14 Vietnam combat veterans and then was a group consultant. The book about wartime PTSD and its effects on his being a policeman is in its final stages.

He was a retired sergeant of the Haverhill Police Department and a past member of the New Hampshire State Police. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Association and Vietnam Veterans of America. A past member of Masonic Lodge and Aleppo Shriners and he volunteered at the Boston Shriners Burn Center for Children and enjoyed mentoring a 12-year-old Haverhill boy.

He was an avid oil painter and member of the Newburyport Art Association and the “Newburyport Ten” and was a first-place winner of two national competitions in Colorado and Arkansas.

In addition to his beloved wife, he leaves behind two sons, Daniel A. Smith of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Christian M. Smith of Oswego, N.Y..; two grandsons, Jacob and Nikki Smith of Oswego and several nieces and nephews, including Robyn Smith.

Calling hours at Elliott, Woodworth and Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green St., Newburyport, will be held on Sunday, April 17, from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service in Old Hill Cemetery, Newburyport, will be held Monday, April 18, at 11 a.m.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...