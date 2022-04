Quilting classes are coming to Rocks Village’s historic Hand Tub House during May and June.

Instructor Diane Fay gives classes Tuesdays from May 3 to June 28, from 7-9 p.m., at 1 River Road, Haverhill. The class is designed for the seasoned quilter and newcomer alike.

To reserve a spot, send check by May 1 for $100 to RVMA, c/o Lydia Harris, 28 River Road, Haverhill.

No machine needed the first night, but required for the remaining classes. Those with questions may email [email protected].

