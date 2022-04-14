Northern Essex Community College Receives $10 Million in State Money for Two Haverhill Buildings

Northern Essex Community College will renovate two buildings on its Haverhill campus with $10 million for, what the state described as, “critical infrastructure upgrades” at the 50-year-old buildings.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito awarded the grants Wednesday at an event at Salem State University. Northern Essex will use the money to rehabilitate its General Services (B) and Science (E) buildings. The buildings house classrooms, labs and offices.

“The focus of the renovation is on energy efficiency including systems upgrades and replacement of windows and doors, critical ADA compliance needs, and enhanced life safety. The total project cost is estimated at approximately $12 million,” according to the state.

During 2016 and 2017, Northern Essex spent $15 million project to renovate the Spurk classroom building, also on the Haverhill campus is underway. That project also originally included money to add seven new classrooms in the B and E buildings and two classrooms in the library and student center; and move English as a Second Language (ESL) and most criminal justice classes and human services and deaf studies courses to Lawrence.

The new state money comes from a $3.9 billion capital borrowing bill passed by the legislature and signed by the governor in 2018.

UMass Lowell is also receiving $30 million toward a $75 million modernization of Olney Hall. It is aimed at improving lab space capacity and addressing size constraints and enrollment needs in STEM fields such as biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, physics and civil and environmental engineering. The remaining $45 million was committed by UMass Lowell.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...