New Consentino School and Security Staffing Among Tonight’s School Committee Topics

The Haverhill School Committee meets tonight with a full agenda ranging from emerging plans for construction of a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School to a shortage of security staff at Haverhill High School.

Appearing recently on WHAV’s morning program, Superintendent Margaret Marotta gave a sneak preview for the Consentino School to replace the 1969-era building on the same site.

“We are coming right down to the wire on seeking a design there. The design firm and project management firm will be at the meeting to go over the plan. It’s getting pretty exciting,” she said.

There are labor shortages all across the country and, Marotta said, Haverhill’s school security needs are not exempt.

“There are some vendors out there that do security at colleges and different locations where younger people are. We want people that understand our population. We want them to keep our kids safe, but understand that they are teens. So, we’re having some conversations with those vendors and, hopefully, this will just be until the end of the year when we are able to, for next year, hire more people internally,” she said.

The Haverhill School Committee meets at 7 p.m., both remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers, City Hall, room 202, 4 Summer St. As a public service, WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...