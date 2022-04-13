Methuen Seeks Student Leaders, Adult Mentors and Others to Replace Flags at Veterans’ Graves

The flag leadership team are, left to right, Ranely Henriquez, Bertha Posada, Paul Jensen, Nathaniel Hashem, Amelia Faretra and Rachely Henriquez. (Courtesy photograph.)

Students will again lead Methuen’s Memorial Day-related effort to place flags on graves of every veteran who served in the armed forces of the United States.

Veterans Services Director Paul C. Jensen said, until last year, adults led the event

“This has been a tough year for our young people, with the global pandemic. Why not provide an opportunity for our students to showcase their talent while fulfilling an honored civic obligation?” Asked Jensen. “When given the opportunity to step up, in my experience, young people always exceed expectations.”

Jensen said one of the young leaders stepping up again this year is Jr ROTC member Nathaniel Hashem. “Capt. Jensen approached me about this opportunity last year and I enthusiastically agreed to take part,” said Hashem. “I have participated in the event for many years and welcome the opportunity to be involved once again in a leadership role.”

Jensen noted Methuen has about 5,000 veterans in graves spread across nine cemeteries with some dating back to the Civil War. Like any task, many hands make light work, he said, asking for student volunteers, adult mentors and other participants who can offer any other services to help make this activity a success.

Volunteers are sought for Saturday, May 21, between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and asked to call the Veterans Office at 978-983-8585. “We need lots of help,” said Jensen, “and don’t forget, if you have a children’s red wagon, we need those as well!”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...