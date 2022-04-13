Haverhill Police Say Search Yielded Loaded Machine Gun, Two Arrests at Mount Washington Home

Haverhill and State Police sized a loaded machine gun and ammunition after a raid Tuesday at a Mount Washington home.

Twenty-four-year-old Hector Bido and 21-year-old Antonio Bido, both of 15 Proctor St., second floor, Haverhill, were arrested after Haverhill Police Narcotics Unit and State Police Violent Fugitive Section entered their residence “in the early morning hours” with a search warrant. Police seized an AK-47 rifle, several rounds of ammunition, numerous gun clips and marijuana, according to a report issued Wednesday by Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr.

A police arrest logo showed the men were arrested a half hour apart after a warrant was served at 6:34 a.m.

Besides possession of a loaded machine gun, the men were charged with four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a license, improper storage of a large capacity gun and possession of a marijuana with intent to distribute.

“Great work by all officers involved,” wrote Doherty.

The incident is the latest report of gun charges emanating from the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

A Haverhill Police arrest log for April 1 shows Hector Bido was arrested a little after 7 p.m. on Broadway and charged with unlicensed driving and two motor vehicle equipment violations. Doherty told WHAV the earlier arrest played no role in police obtaining a search warrant.

