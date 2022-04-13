First of Two Haverhill Curbside Leaf Pickups Takes Place This Saturday

The first of two citywide leaf pickups this spring in Haverhill takes place this Saturday.

Capitol Waste, the city’s waste hauler, collects open-top barrels or biodegradable paper leaf bags Saturday, April 16, beginning at 6 a.m. Barrels or bags should not weigh more than 40 pounds and loose leaves or leaf bags containing trash, debris or dirt or in plastic bags will not be accepted.

Collection day does not include brush, limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks. Brush may be dropped at the Recycling Center beginning Saturday, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. behind the Department of Public Works at 500 Primrose St., or Wednesdays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Residents using the drop off area must have the 2022 sticker or a day pass to drop off brush or branches. Stickers may be purchased Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Department of Public Works.

The next curbside collection day is Saturday, May 7.

For more information, visit HaverhillRecycle.org or call 978-420-3817.

