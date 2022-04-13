Crescent Yacht Club Plans a Lot of Throwing During Triathlon April 23

Haverhill’s Crescent Yacht Club plans a triathlon involving a lot of throwing—axes, bowling balls and cornhole bags.

Entrance into the Saturday, April 23, competition is $20 per person. Ax throwing takes place at Wicked Ax followed by bowling at Academy Lanes, both at Academy Plaza, 687-719 S. Main St., Haverhill, and then corn hole at Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Bradford.

For times and more information, there’s more at crescentyachtclub.net or by calling Lisa Corr at 978-360-3446 or emailing [email protected].

