U.S. Rep. Trahan and Sen. Markey to Discuss Federal Aid Tuesday at Haverhill High School

Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Sen. Edward J. Markey will be at Haverhill High School today, discussing how American Rescue Plan Act money helps students connect to the internet at home for online learning and homework.

As WHAV reported first last month, Haverhill schools were awarded one of the largest amounts in the area from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund. The program provides money to schools and libraries to help cover costs of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity purchases for off-campus use by students, school staff and library patrons. Appearing on WHAV’s morning show Monday, Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland gave a sneak preview.

“Really to highlight this investment and talk about what it will allow us to do in the school community. So, we’re really excited to welcome them, show them the great things that are happening here at Haverhill High. We have a handful of students from Haverhill High who will be joining us as well both to listen to what they have to say, and also to ask questions and interact,” he said.

The lawmakers will participate in a roundtable at 1 p.m. with students and administration officials. They will be joined by school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, Meland, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and state Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Linda Dean Campbell.

Haverhill Public Schools received $823,630, while Hill View Montessori Charter Public School in Haverhill received $88,335. Methuen Public Schools was also awarded $532,476, and Lawrence Family Development Charter School received $158,000; Lawrence Family Development Education Fund, $28,354; and Central Catholic High School, $15,200.

