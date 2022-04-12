‘Mindfulness Triathlon’ Set for April 24 to Benefit Health and Promote Volunteerism

A novel “Mindfulness Triathlon” this month brings together yoga, meditation and volunteerism.

Unlike a traditional triathlon, organizers say, “You do not need to know how to ride a bike, swim or even be an athlete to attend.”

The event takes place Sunday, April 24, with yoga and meditation at 9:30 a.m. and noon, at Wellness Hot Yoga, 34 Merrimack St., Haverhill, and volunteering at 1 p.m., at Ruth’s House, 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill.

The Mindfulness Triathlon is open to all and there is a $10 participation fee. All triathletes will receive a triathlon charm. Registration is online at wellnesshotyoga.floathelm.com/booking.

