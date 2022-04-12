Groveland Seeks Residents’ Input at May Meetings and Survey on New Comprehensive Plan for the Town

Groveland residents are being asked their opinions on an array of topics including open space, economic development and culture, as the town kicks off development of a new comprehensive plan.

Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said meetings kickoff next month and focus on three geographic areas—Elm Square to Town Hall, Bagnall Elementary School to the Georgetown Line and 150 Center St. to Veasey Memorial Park.

“We encourage residents to join us next month and learn more about the comprehensive plan and how it will come to fruition,” Oldham said. “The survey and meetings will provide the town with vital feedback as we develop a vision for Groveland’s future.”

The Elm Square to Town Hall focus takes place Tuesday, May 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.; Bagnall Elementary School to the Georgetown line, Thursday, May 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.; and 150 Center St. to Veasey Memorial Park, Saturday, May 14, from 10-11:30 a.m. All meetings take place at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St.

Residents will explore planning issues required by the state including economic development; housing; open space and recreation; natural, cultural, and historic resources; town services and facilities; circulation/mobility; and land use.

Residents are also asked to complete an online survey before Friday, April 29. A draft of the plan is expected to be finished by summer 2022.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...