Rep. Vargas to Moderate School Meals Forum Thursday In Light of Congressional Inaction

Haverhill state Rep. Andy X. Vargas is moderating a school meals forum later this week that comes in the wake of Congress’ lack of action in renewing free school meals.

The discussion features Dr. Janet Poppendieck, author of “Free for All: Fixing School Food In America,” Center for Health Inclusion, Research and Practice at Merrimack College Director Dr. Juliana Cohen and Project Bread President Erin McAleer.

The forum takes place Thursday, April 14, at 1 p.m., online here.

Organizers say Congress has not acted to renew or extend the pandemic-era policy that provided free school meals for all children and the current waiver is due to expire at the end of June.

Vargas and Sen. Sal DiDomenico have filed state legislation to provide “School Meals for All.”

