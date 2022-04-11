Regional Labor Leader and MassHire Specialist Join Haverhill Planning Board

A prominent local labor leader is one of two new appointments to Haverhill’s Planning Board.

Merrimack Valley Labor Council Secretary General Bobby Brown and Carmen Garcia, a bilingual workshop specialist at MassHire Career Center in Lawrence, both of Haverhill, were appointed by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and confirmed last Tuesday by the Haverhill City Council.

“I appreciate the development and beautification of our city that has taken place,” Brown said in his Planning Board application. “It would be an honor to serve in a capacity that can ensure that the development of our city continues on a successful and beneficial path. Haverhill is on track for a very bright future, and it would be a privilege to help secure that future.”

Brown is also an executive board member of Machinists Union Local 264 of Boston. He holds a bachelor’s in public administration and replaces Karen Peugh.

Garcia holds a master’s in Business Administration and Home Inspection Certification from Northern Essex Community College. She replaces Kenneth Cram.

In her application, she said, “As a resident that is always seeking change, I like to provide my perspective whenever changes need to happen to ensure these changes coincide with current trends and the community’s needs.”

According to city code, the purpose of the Planning Board is “…to promote the general welfare of the City of Haverhill, to protect the health and safety of its inhabitants, to encourage the most appropriate use of land throughout the city and to increase the amenities of the city.” It must sign off on all proposed zoning changes, for example.

The mayor said the city is “very fortunate to have two qualified and competent residents step up to volunteer their time and energy to their city and to the important work of the Planning Board.”

Other members include Chairman Paul Howard, Robert Driscoll, April Der Boghosian, Bill Evans, Ismael Matias, Karen Buckley and Nate Robertson.

