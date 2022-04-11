Methuen Seeks Volunteers to Serve on Trash and Recycling Committee

Methuen is seeking volunteers to serve on an advisory committee to review recycling, solid waste and sustainability.

Mayor Neil Perry said the goal is to have “an active, creative, working committee that can advance the City’s goal of 30% waste reduction and increased recycling participation through education and outreach programming.”

“Trash, litter and recycling have become an ever-increasing issue in terms of cost growth as well as impact to our city,” Perry said. “I would like this advisory committee to be as broad-based as possible and include representation from multiple neighborhoods, school groups and age groups.”

Besides expanding Methuen’s recycling, Perry added he would to see other sustainability initiatives such as clean power, electric vehicle infrastructure, climate resilience and stormwater pollution prevention.

For more information, residents may call or email Joe Cosgrove at 978-983- 8563 or [email protected].

