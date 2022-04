“Establishing a Home Herb Garden” is the subject of a presentation this week at the Haverhill Public Library.

Kathi Gariepy addresses attendees in the event hosted in collaboration with the Haverhill Garden Club. It takes place Tuesday April 12, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

For more information or to register, visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

